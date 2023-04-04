To the Editor: If Governor Chris Sununu’s recent efforts to eliminate 34 licenses and licensing boards in New Hampshire was sincerely about “reducing red tape, blah blah” then he would’ve proposed it in his first term. Or his second term. Or his third term. Was he negligent during those earlier terms?
Why won’t he “reduce the red tape” of making us re-register our vehicles every 12 months, which serves no purpose other than a cash grab? Some other states only make you register your car once, which makes sense. You only have to re-register every time you move to a new address. Reasonable. (I’m fine with annual inspections, however.) Sununu can’t even claim we need the revenue: half the police departments in New Hampshire are make-work black holes in towns with no crime!
If Sununu is against red tape, then shouldn’t we have been the very first state to legalize marijuana, not the last? And doesn’t it make more logical sense to have the state liquor stores sell it (or have USPS deliver it) to reduce millions of car trips than any private sellers, who must then be “regulated” and taxed, etc.?
I’m sorry, but I no longer believe a single thing Sununu says. I don’t know a single person in New Hampshire whose quality of life has improved under Sununu. All of our lives have gone down the toilet instead, and suicides doubled in just 10 years here. Maybe Sununu is why so many turned to opioids!