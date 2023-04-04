Why wait for fourth term?

To the Editor: If Governor Chris Sununu’s recent efforts to eliminate 34 licenses and licensing boards in New Hampshire was sincerely about “reducing red tape, blah blah” then he would’ve proposed it in his first term. Or his second term. Or his third term. Was he negligent during those earlier terms?

Monday, April 03, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023