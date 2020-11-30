If not now, when can the U.S. withdraw from Afghanistan?
To the Editor: After reading Daniel Soucy’s op-ed piece in Thursday’s edition regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, I can only conclude that he knows nothing of the history of the region or its people.
In his next to last paragraph, Soucy states that the U.S. has a long-term responsibility to “support the Afghan population” until the Taliban and the elected government are willing to work together. After 20 years of U.S. involvement we are no closer to that now than when we first went in. This is a lesson that both the Russians and the British before them learned the hard way. Winston Churchill’s first taste of battle was with Pashtun tribesman in the Pakistan/Afghanistan region in 1897. In all that time little has changed as far as the tribal nature of their rural populations except the ability to kill interlopers in a more efficient manner.
Mr. Soucy claimed that President Donald Trump is willing to throw away power and abandon the local population in favor of rapid change. At what cost? Twelve years ago Obama ran on a platform of rapid change and ending Bush’s war. He failed to accomplish either of those goals. Were you even old enough then to have an idea of what it was all about? Have you or any of your loved ones faced multiple deployments to an active war zone?
At what point do we decide that enough is enough, and that our interests would be better served at home rather than over there?
MIKE GORDON
Washington