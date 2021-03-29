If Right to Work is bad, why is W.Va. doing well?
To the Editor: Responding to “Right to Work is bad public policy” (3/25/21), the authors reference West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice and that state’s passing “Right to Work” five years ago. I quote “Now Governor Justice acknowledges it did not work...and he talked about the state’s continued economic struggles.” The night before (3/24/21) on Fox News Prime Time, Governor Justice stated more than once that West Virginia is doing so well economically that they are considering dropping their personal income tax.
JEAN McGIFFIN
Bedford