To the Editor: I am annoyed by recent letters to the editor in the Union Leader regarding illegal actions of the FBI in their raid upon a U.S. citizen. One can like Donald Trump, hate Trump or be somewhere in between, but he is a citizen. As such, his rights — our rights — were violated during and after that raid.
It is incumbent upon the Union Leader to make this fact clear when reporting on the event, for you see this could be you, me or any citizen. Trump’s personal passports and perhaps lawyer-client privileged communications were taken during the raid. These documents doubtless might be illegally examined for incriminating information to which they were not privileged and then used to illegally prosecute.
Love him or hate him, Trump is not the issue here. The concern is our government stomping on and stealing from a citizen. I would have expected an outlet with the banner “There is nothing so powerful as truth” to mention these facts in the reporting. Who will be the next victim? You?
To the Editor: How about helping out us few remaining conservatives who still believe in democracy. It would be very helpful if the New Hampshire Union Leader could list all of the Republicans running for office who do not support Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election and who kn…