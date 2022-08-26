If they railroad Trump then who will be next?

To the Editor: I am annoyed by recent letters to the editor in the Union Leader regarding illegal actions of the FBI in their raid upon a U.S. citizen. One can like Donald Trump, hate Trump or be somewhere in between, but he is a citizen. As such, his rights — our rights — were violated during and after that raid.

Letter: Out GOP candidates who reject 'Big Lie'

To the Editor: How about helping out us few remaining conservatives who still believe in democracy.  It would be very helpful if the New Hampshire Union Leader could list all of the Republicans running for office who do not support  Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election and who kn…

