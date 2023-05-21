To the Editor: A recent article in CTExaminer characterized the issue perfectly: "... at the behest of paid lobbyists and 'hive minded' salaried pro-development advocates, there is a strong and powerful effort to usurp the authority of your local planning and zoning commission. Several Bills under serious discussion in Hartford seek to destroy local decision-making and replace it with top down 'as of right' development, thereby shredding any notion of local control."
This problem, currently evident in New Hampshire, was inspired by the United Nation's idea that we should live in "human settlements" without cars, no more building on single lots, and current suburban areas need to be forcibly integrated to achieve economic and racial equity.
Libertarians claim it’s about the "right" to do as they wish with their property. Nonsense! If you don't like zoning, move to Dalton or Grafton where the residents have voted not to have it. But if you buy in a town already organized by commercial, multi-use and single family, don't expect a single family-zoned neighborhood to be forced to allow an apartment building.
Let’s face it, this is nothing but social engineering by central planners at the state and federal levels. Libertarians need to face up to what it is they are actually supporting.
Do voters know that the defeated HB 44 bill would have desecrated many single-family neighborhoods in New Hampshire towns? They will keep trying and we will keep educating and opposing.
To the Editor: I would like to thank the Union Leader for publishing Di Lothrop piece "Student's intolerance is bias-based bullying". I felt the article was well written and it brought up some important aspects of Donald Trump's presidency. Joe Biden is now reinstalling some of Trump's poli…