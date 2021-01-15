If you don’t need help, donate stimulus check
To the Editor: Everybody knows someone who has been touched by this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. For those of us that can manage without government assistance, let’s work to lift up and support those in need in and around our community.
If you can afford it, consider donating your stimulus check to one of the many organizations helping millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic. Regarding the economic impacts, bar and restaurant staff and owners in particular have been uniquely and severely affected having had to cut hours, lay off staff, and struggle to make rent payments. Many service and hospitality workers that work behind the scenes have been equally affected, such as hotel housecleaning and administrative staff, for example. Consider donating locally to the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, or to the One Fair Wage Emergency Fund, which nationally seeks to help tip and service workers.
Medical workers and hospitals are overwhelmed across the country and need additional resources. Direct Relief works to distribute vitally-needed PPE, and solves supply chain issues to deliver help where it is needed most. In addition to monetary donations, The Red Cross is in dire need of blood and convalescent blood plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.
These are just a few of the many organizations helping alleviate the burden of COVID-19. Even if you are able to donate just a portion of your stimulus check, every bit counts.
ZANE WHITNEY
Gordon Street, Nashua