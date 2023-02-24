NH’s EV future rides on SB 52

To the Editor: I’m not the only one planning to take advantage of generous tax incentives to buy an electric vehicle (EV) soon. The ISO-New England forecasts that more than 1.5 million EVs will be traveling New England roads by 2030. That’s an increase of 19 times above what we have now! To accommodate this dramatic EV trend, states surrounding ours, as well as Quebec, are investing in substantial numbers of public charging stations. Sadly, New Hampshire is way behind and is becoming known as a “charging desert” with fewer than half the available charging ports as Maine or Vermont. Imagine how the Granite State’s tourism economy will suffer if this continues.

