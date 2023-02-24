To the Editor: I’m not the only one planning to take advantage of generous tax incentives to buy an electric vehicle (EV) soon. The ISO-New England forecasts that more than 1.5 million EVs will be traveling New England roads by 2030. That’s an increase of 19 times above what we have now! To accommodate this dramatic EV trend, states surrounding ours, as well as Quebec, are investing in substantial numbers of public charging stations. Sadly, New Hampshire is way behind and is becoming known as a “charging desert” with fewer than half the available charging ports as Maine or Vermont. Imagine how the Granite State’s tourism economy will suffer if this continues.
The good news is that the Senate Transportation Committee is considering a bill to address this. SB 52 will allow the utilities to invest in electricity distribution infrastructure (poles, wires, transformers) that will allow private entities to pay for only the EV charging equipment installation. This balanced approach will rely on electricity sales to offset installation costs so that distribution rates will not increase.
SB 52 is backed by the utilities and tourism industry and has good bipartisan support in both chambers. To ensure that it moves forward, we voters need to weigh in before March 9th. Please contact members of the Senate Transportation Committee, especially if you are a constituent, and urge support for SB 52. It’s time for New Hampshire to invest in a future tourism economy that will attract electrically powered visitors.