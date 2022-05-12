I’m not for abortion but do support the right to choose
To the Editor: I am not for abortion but I am for a woman’s right to choose. A large number of children that know they were not wanted end up in the system. They are either put in our already overcrowded foster care system or a place like the Sununu Youth Services Center, where they have allegedly been raped and beaten.
I ask people to use God in their reasoning when making decisions for women; how does he feel about children living in the above conditions?
I’m asking our elected officials if they are willing to bring these unwanted children into their homes to support them financially, emotionally, and spiritually?
If your daughter were raped, she should have the right to choose. If your wife is going to die if she gives birth, she should have a right to choose.
Have you ever had unprotected sex? I know a guy that has fathered six children. He has not married the mothers and does not support the children financially or otherwise. How about we try prevention?
It takes a man and a woman to create an embryo. If we can decide what a woman can do with her body, it must be time to stop men from fathering children that they take no responsibility for. If it takes both a man and a woman to create an embryo, why is it only the women and children pay the consequences?