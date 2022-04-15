To the Editor: The governor of Texas put exhausted people who had bravely crossed the border for a better life for their families on buses to Washington. He thought himself very clever as he made a political statement at the expense of the downtrodden seeking a better life. One suspects it was a journey Gov. Greg Abbott himself would not have succeeded in finishing.
It’s one thing to be clever, another to be brave. Clearly he failed to consider that these were people who had endured great hardship. Instead, they became for him political pawns. Illegal immigration is a serious problem in all countries, but as the Pope has said, “People are not illegal.” God has given them this Earth. Let us approach one of the great problems of our time with integrity and respect for all human life.
To the Editor: We cannot have a candidate in our Republican primary who is a poster boy for election fraud on Hillary Clinton’s Twitter, while the Democrats are also actively seeking to undermine our elections. 2020 made clear how important it is to ensure that every eligible voter gets bu…
To the Editor: When Bosnian Serbs were committing war crimes they termed ethnic cleansing, the U.S. and NATO eventually stepped in militarily to stop the bloodshed. A peace deal was then brokered. Today, Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine. While sanctions will cost Russians financial…