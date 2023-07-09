Immigration updates needed

To the Editor: Fourth of July, a day to celebrate independence and freedom in America. Also a good day to honor the work of the Colonial patriots of 1776, who migrated from Europe, and the work of generations of other immigrants who followed in their footsteps. Working hard generation after generation, they helped make our country the economically strong country we live in today.

CORRINE DODGE

Derry

 
 
Friday, July 07, 2023
Thursday, July 06, 2023

Letter: Smoke you're seeing is climate change

To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together.  The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Monday, July 03, 2023
Sunday, July 02, 2023

Letter: Ending Roe and affirmative action are a good start

To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardles…