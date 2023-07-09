To the Editor: Fourth of July, a day to celebrate independence and freedom in America. Also a good day to honor the work of the Colonial patriots of 1776, who migrated from Europe, and the work of generations of other immigrants who followed in their footsteps. Working hard generation after generation, they helped make our country the economically strong country we live in today.
Today our American economy still needs immigrant workers to provide an adequate workforce. Many of our NH retail stores, healthcare services & hospitality businesses are currently unable to find adequate staff to serve the public need. According to the US Chamber of Commerce website, NH is listed on their Worker Shortage Index as one of the most severe in our country.
And all this is happening while asylum seekers at our borders are seeking safety for their families and jobs to support those families. Instead they are being prevented from doing so. So they wait and wait at our borders when they could be working, supporting their families, and paying income taxes. That makes no sense!
I am writing to ask our US Congress members to update our very outdated Immigration laws immediately. Bills such as Lifting Immigrant Families Through Benefits Access Restoration Act (LIFT the BAR Act) and the Asylum Seeker Worker Authorization Act of 2023 will not only benefit DACA recipients and Green Card Holders but will boost our local economies and businesses.
Time for all Congresspersons to put constituents before party affiliation or elite donors!
To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together. The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…
To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardles…