Impeachment distracts from nation’s business
To the Editor: So I turn on the TV this morning for my daily dose of fake news and what is the big story? The impeachment trial of Donald Trump. So, I started thinking how messed up our government is. While millions of people in this country are trying to figure out where there next meal is coming from or how they are going to pay to heat their house, those morons in Washington are going ahead with an impeachment trial that means nothing. Everybody on the face of the planet that walks around on two legs knows that Trump did nothing to cause the disturbance in D.C. on Jan 6., but the Democrats couldn’t resist the temptation to try and stick it to him one more time.
Wouldn’t it be refreshing if they put aside their hatred for awhile and concentrate on helping the people that elected them and sent them to Washington to look after their interests. Remember this the next time you go to vote for a senator or congressman. I know I will.
WILLIAM HILL
Strafford