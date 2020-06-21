Impeachment incubated the COVID-19 pandemic

To the Editor: In response to Another View from Sunday, May 17, who was the president when you chose to go into that “loaded with student debt” scenario? And when Donald Trump was trying to alert the public of the dangers of the China virus, what were your beloved senators doing? They were trying to get rid of the president for something that didn’t happen.

On Jan 20, when you were preparing for classes as you say, the president was busy trying to run the country when the Democrats were doing everything within their power to get rid of him. Thankfully, he continued his job while they ignored theirs. He was keeping America as safe as possible while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was trying to get people to go to Chinatown in San Francisco.

Yes, you will be graduating to a new type of economy. I can tell you that I just moved to New Hampshire in late March of this year and it took me all of less than a week to find a job. There are many jobs available out there. I am sure you will find one too if you are willing to work.

RICH EVERETT

Bridge Street, Manchester

Letters to the Editor

