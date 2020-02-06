Impeachment killed the New Hampshire Primary
To the Editor: The Impeachment goes on and on. Like that big pink bunny in the battery ad. Sadly, the impeachment proceedings sucked all the oxygen out of the room leading up to the NH Primary.
The nation’s attention was focused on the Washington merry-go-round instead of on the issues the candidates would have been offering up had they been traipsing around the Granite State.
One billionaire candidate didn’t even bother with New Hampshire this cycle, instead concentrating his immense wealth on a national TV campaign. The savvy Bloomberg may have started something here. Billionaire candidates with their TV campaigns may have replaced the retail campaign here. Video killed the face-to-face candidate popularized by the New Hampshire Primary.
The beltway donkeys may have kept the nation’s attention riveted on their latest pet cause, but in doing so, probably doomed the New Hampshire Primary.
Steve Lindsay
Keene