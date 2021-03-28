Impressed by the heroes administering vaccines
To the Editor: We have reason to be proud. New Hampshire’s casualty rates owing to COVID-19 are never good, but could be much worse. I recently received my second vaccination and for the second time was impressed by the operation.
At both Londonderry Exit 4 and then at the Salem Mall, Army and Air Force enlisted were polite and professional in ensuring times, identity and requisite medical history were established — with none of the bureaucratic falderal we all complain about. I saw a sergeant keeping an eye on schedule and proceedings, ensuring that no one was kept unduly waiting. Both times my shot was administered by a local fire department battalion chief! I joked about my surprise at their seniority.
I was a career Coast Guard officer and one gets used to doing the right thing the right way. We witnessed this when the Coast Guard responded to Hurricane Katrina with my football teammate and shipmate Admiral Thad Allen sent to take over for FEMA. I go into many civil endeavors spoiled by my expectations of excellence and expecting much less on civvy street.
I have nothing but good things to say about my vaccination experience. New Hampshire can do things right.
I felt the same working for the local supervisor of the checklist in the primary. After the Iowa fiasco, New Hampshire got it right and our Republican governor praised our Democrat secretary of state.
I have lived in eight states and worked in 44. I am proud to be a third generation New Hampshirite.
RAY BROWN
Londonderry