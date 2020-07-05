Trump right on Messner
To the Editor: Granite State Republicans have a shared goal in November, beating Jeanne Shaheen and the radical, socialist agenda she stands for.
President Trump knows what we are up against in New Hampshire and that the only way we will reach this goal is by unifying our party behind the candidate who has proven he is ready to get the job done. That candidate is Corky Messner. The conservative leader we need to beat the far-left radicals and socialists.
President Trump’s endorsement allows us to coalesce early behind Messner. In doing so, he will have more time and resources to run a general election campaign, connecting with voters across the Granite State.
Shaheen already has one huge advantage over us: she gets to sit in D.C., raking in pallets of cash from megadonors, while Republicans scramble to choose our nominees.
Messner has a passion and history of service, and knows exactly why we cannot afford to let the United States become a socialist country.
Corky Messner has established himself as not only qualified to represent our state, but also capable of running well-funded, competitive races that will push back against Nancy Pelosi and her allies’ socialist agenda.
As Granite Staters, we take pride in our elections. President Trump honors and understands this, which is why he wanted us to have as much of an advantage as possible against the Democrat incumbents as we move toward November.
We are in a better place than ever to turn New Hampshire red.
REP. FRED DOUCETTE
Salem