‘In God We Trust’
To the Editor: Recently, I stumbled across an early American prose that I thought warranted further reflection. “In proportion as the genuine effects of Christianity are diminished in any nation, either through unbelief, or the corruption of its doctrines, or the neglect of its institutions, in the same proportion will the people of that nation recede from the blessings of genuine freedom, and approximate the miseries of complete despotism.” — Jedediah Morse 1799
Jedediah’s words beautifully articulate the thinking of an early American culture, wrought by a Godly and patriotic people, who stood for truth and freedom despite the cost. Today, this way of thinking would likely be ostracized or completely dismissed by many as too religious or archaic.
What used to be a nation founded on the premise of Christianity, is now a land plagued by secularism, corruption and indifference. Our culture represents a society completely oblivious to the general breakdown of the moral fiber on which this country was founded. It emanates dishonesty, greed and a total lack of moral conviction. We’ve become a soft and complacent people, questioning nothing and freely relinquishing our rights and freedoms without reservation. Everything has become distorted. What was once viewed as evil and immoral is now regarded as good and acceptable.
Sadly, America is traveling down the road of self-destruction, but fortunately, there is a ray of hope. It lies in the restoration of our nation under God, through prayer, boldly speaking the truth, and supporting government officials who will do the same. Our constitutional rights must be preserved. Unless we stand firm for the truth and adopt the mindset of Jedediah Morse, our sovereign republic will forever change into a tyrannical land void of all freedom. Without God, there is no truth; and without truth, we forfeit freedom. In God, We Must Trust, or suffer the consequences!
PAM HOPPERT
New Boston