In rare form
To the Editor: As I enter a new year before me, about to be my 78th, I am very appreciative of still being alive, as I present myself in rare form. For I am, like all other life, a unique variation on a theme.
Because I have a human consciousness I get to see a small part of our unfolding universe as I briefly experience it personally, with all its marvels, all its mysteries. I feel very privileged to be in it as I observe and scratch my head in awe. Every day’s a new adventure where I see and live new things out there and within.
And the more I discover my life’s pathway, the more I realize the less I know of life, which is OK. For I do know I’m exactly where I’m meant to be, right here, exactly at this moment, now. So I take another grateful breath of air as I arise from my chair unaided, defying gravity yet again. And I humbly step...I mean shuffle...into a new year, eager to keep relating to my family, friends, and fellow Earth travelers, as I embrace all others, and myself, in loving kindness.
MIKE BEEBE
Lyndeborough