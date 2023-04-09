Defense budget leaves U.S. vulnerable to foes

To the Editor: Our proposed defense budget of $842 billion, which is 3% of GDP, does not meet our national security needs when facing an expansionist Russia in Europe; China’s buildup and threats in the Pacific; North Korea’s war-like attitude towards South Korea; and Iran’s moves in the Middle East. We should be spending 6% to 7% of our GDP on defense; and should increase the proposed budget to $892 billion.

Friday, April 07, 2023
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Monday, April 03, 2023