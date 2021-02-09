Inconceivable treatment of our National Guard troops
To the Editor: I am writing regarding the treatment of our National Guard troops after providing security at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. For our troops to be belittled to sleeping on the floor of a Washington DC parking garage is inconceivable. How astonishing this is that the Democratic administration, who ordered these troops to do the job of providing security, would be so ruthless and completely ignore the well-being of our troops that came from all around the nation.
The irresponsible people in charge of the inefficiency that allowed military to be treated so poorly should be removed from their positions immediately, and maybe should try sleeping on the same garage floor as our devoted troops were directed to do. Everyone connected to this atrocity, I would hope, will never let it happen again.
Any American citizen that agrees with this letter should write to your representatives and let them know such actions will not be tolerated.
Thank you to all our military for their service to our country. God bless America and God bless our military.
VERDY PACKARD
Bedford