To the Editor: Let’s have another round of applause for the Biden administration that has been so successful creating inflation at close to 7% in less than a year in office, an accomplishment that had the full support of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senators and House of Representatives members.
Could this be a result of printing more and more money with no end in sight?
Could this be because $3 trillion in wasteful spending has become a way of life?
The answer is an unequivocal “No” according to President Joe Biden, who says the actual reason is that people are spending more money. Try to figure this logic out.
Get ready for more of the same from Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Maggie Hassan, who is up for reelection in 2022.
Though they began their political careers as governor of a state where a balanced budget is mandated by the state constitution, how quickly a person forgets.
The United States is facing a crisis and Senator Hassan needs to be held accountable. The voters need to pay attention to what she does and not what she says. Her vote in a Senate that is evenly split along party lines controls the ability of the Biden administration to continue its out of control spending and it allows millions of illegal immigrants into this country.
To the Editor: To the folks of Manchester's Ward 9, you have an important choice to make on March 15th between two very different candidates. If you wish to continue the dedicated legacy of Barbara Shaw, that choice is obvious. Jim Burkush is that person.