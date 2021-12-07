Inflation is the Democratic tax on the poor and families
To the Editor: Is inflation a tax on the poor and middle class? Inflation is at a 30-year high. We are retired and live on a fixed-income budget. Gasoline to go to the store was averaging $3.41 in November 2021 vs. 2.39 in January 2021. It was great that we are getting a 5.9% COLA on Social Security; however, inflation is greater than the COLA.
There is a seven-year high on oil prices. This affects heating oil and propane prices. We are Americans so won’t be getting $450,000 from President Joe Biden. Our federal representatives and senators do not care as they keep voting for more spending programs.
Democrats are busy in Congress on gender pronouns, war against parents and more spending bills. Democrats care more about the teacher unions than about educating our children.
The majority of Americans believe President Biden is untrustworthy, dishonest, incapable and a weak leader. He has a new nickname President Do-Little.
We have a crisis at the southern border but Democrats have stated they support Biden’s policies. Our representatives and senators completely support Biden’ policies and believe he is doing a great job.
I will not go into supply chain shortages, as only our President understands them. Just look at the shelves wherever you shop. Try buying a turkey.
We are in a mess. However, President Biden has accomplished one thing, he is the worst president in the history of the United States.