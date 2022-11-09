To the Editor: Inflation is a convenient scapegoat to rationalize exploding corporate profits. Profit rates for major corporations like Coca Cola are 15 to 20% higher this year than for the same period last year. Companies that control what we pay at the pump earned more than two-and-a-half times what they earned in the same six months of 2021. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy companies had already cut production to justify price hikes. In the last six months, the big energy companies (ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, and TotalEnergy) earned over $100 billion more than they had all of last year! They raised prices at the pump to scare people into voting Republican.
The Federal Reserve interest rate increases are supposed to bring inflation down by raising prices and increasing unemployment. Who pays when we employ that strategy? Higher prices on gas, groceries, and services, only serve to punish the 99% of people in our country who depend on jobs to pay their bills. The ultra-wealthy remain unscathed.
The media need to report the whole story, not just what reinforces the GOP’s plan for a Republican-led Congress. Republicans are already talking about tax cuts for the wealthiest 1% and decreased Medicare and Social Security benefits. President Joe Biden has called on the energy companies to stop their “war profiteering” and invest instead in lower prices for gas and heating fuel. Let’s extend that to a federal strategy for enforcing fair pricing for all corporations.
