Inflation we’re seeing is sign of corporate greed

To the Editor: Inflation is a convenient scapegoat to rationalize exploding corporate profits. Profit rates for major corporations like Coca Cola are 15 to 20% higher this year than for the same period last year. Companies that control what we pay at the pump earned more than two-and-a-half times what they earned in the same six months of 2021. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy companies had already cut production to justify price hikes. In the last six months, the big energy companies (ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, and TotalEnergy) earned over $100 billion more than they had all of last year! They raised prices at the pump to scare people into voting Republican.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Letter: No one cause of inflation

To the Editor: Inflation has many, many causes. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. I read articles from reputable news sources (Stanford News, WSJ, Forbes, BBC) about the actual causes of inflation. These include higher oil/gas prices, remaining pandemic-related supply chain issues, glo…

Monday, November 07, 2022
