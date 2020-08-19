Information on cost of solar was incomplete
To the Editor: A recent article in the Union Leader on the Badger solar project contains incorrect information.
It states that Rob Werner “points to New Hampshire’s net metering cap for solar projects that limits the power that can be generated at 1MW per year.” This is just not true. There is no cap on how much a solar project can generate and there are solar generators in New Hampshire larger than 1 MW. The cap he is referring to is the one on the size of the solar generator that can receive a higher-than-market priced, ratepayer-subsidized rate for the electricity they sell back to utilities.
Right now the subsidized rate for solar generators up to 1 MW is around $88/MW-HR, while the market rate is less than $30/MW-HR. The ratepayers must make up the difference.
Your reporter apparently talked only to people who are supports of ratepayer and taxpayer subsidized renewable electricity but didn’t bother to check the actual New Hampshire law.
REP. MICHAEL HARRINGTON
Strafford