To the Editor: I was very disappointed to see that the Union Leader chose to cover Symphony New Hampshire’s recently settled lawsuit from 2018 rather than its upcoming opener to a live, in-person season about which the symphony is very excited. As to the lawsuit, it was clear that the Union Leader had precious little to report since it had almost no information. Why bother? It’s over, as it ought to be.
The paper did not see fit to cover the 2019 season opener, either; the debut of the new, vibrant, charismatic and immensely popular music director, Roger Kahlia, for an unparalleled year of musical experience.
As a testament to its longevity, Symphony New Hampshire next weathered the long COVID-19 winter that shut out so much of the performing arts last year that we count on to ease our chilblains. Roger and our loyal musicians took to streaming to keep us uplifted.
Now, we have a chance to welcome back a season of exalting, inspiring, full orchestral strains of celebration. Please join us and let your hearts swell. This is the story worth telling — and hearing!
The opening is October 9th at Elm St. School, Nashua, at 7:30 pm. Welcome, from a multi-season ticket holder. Help us make a joyful noise.
