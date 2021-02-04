Tax cuts won’t create jobs
To the Editor: The Bradley/Morse agenda published in Union Leader on January 24 repeats the tired claim that four state business tax cuts created record receipts and jobs. But the Department of Revenue Administration attributes most 2017-18 revenue growth to federal policy changes, not the state. And a little investigation shows that state tax policy may have cut more jobs than it created.
First, who got the four tax cuts? According to DRA, half of state businesses, those with highest payrolls, pay the Business Enterprise Tax. Only a quarter pay the Business Profits Tax. In other words, the four tax cuts went to the larger, most profitable businesses. These are mostly manufacturing and tech companies that already had more job openings than they can fill. That means tax breaks are not translating into many paychecks for new workers, even during the pandemic.
Who is paying higher taxes? Companies whose property taxes or rents rose during the same period. As BET rates fell 50% and BPT fell 10%, property tax bills rose by a third. Usually the poorest districts and towns most in need of jobs were hit hardest by property tax increases. Some cut teacher and municipal positions to make up for loss of pension and other state revenue-sharing. In other words, jobs were lost.
BPT/BET cuts do not end up in workers’ pockets. Good jobs are created by company innovation, market forces and investments in good public services.
JEANNE DIETSCH
Peterborough