To the Editor: In 2019, after years of work as an event planner for other organizations, I took a chance on myself and formed my own event strategy company. As with any startup, those first few months were exhilarating, frightening and rewarding, filled with long hours and hard work to provide excellent service to my clients. Six months later, COVID hit and live events — what had been nearly my sole focus — vanished.
Overnight, I was faced with the very real possibility of having my business fail and my dreams dashed. I had to adapt quickly to my new reality and find new ways to service my clients and earn critical income for my young family. In the end, technology saved my business and allowed me to persevere through this incredibly challenging period.
Our country is blessed with a remarkably innovative private sector. The platforms and applications developed by those tech companies allowed a small business like mine to survive, providing services for virtual events and facilitated my ability to network virtually with prospective clients. I’m not sure my business would have made it if it wasn’t for the technology solutions that allowed me to thrive in a suddenly virtual reality.
When policymakers in Washington talk about bills that might diminish or restrict American tech firms, I would rather remind them of their critical importance from my perspective, and focus on strengthening our innovation advantage, not squandering it.
To the Editor: My colleague Mike Moffett made a misleading statement about the demise of UNH's baseball program in a recent op-ed. He claims the program was eliminated "in the wake of Title IX" (the federal law guaranteeing gender equality in all educational activities, including high school…