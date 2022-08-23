Integrity matters more to Leavitt than Matt Mowers

To the Editor: “Integrity,” a term often associated with election reform these days, is just a fancy word for good old-fashioned honesty. The Government Integrity Project, as its name suggests, values honesty in elected officials and those running for office. This organization recently held a debate in Brentwood, offering the major Republican candidates in the 1st Congressional District the opportunity to express their views.

