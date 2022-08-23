Integrity matters more to Leavitt than Matt Mowers
To the Editor: “Integrity,” a term often associated with election reform these days, is just a fancy word for good old-fashioned honesty. The Government Integrity Project, as its name suggests, values honesty in elected officials and those running for office. This organization recently held a debate in Brentwood, offering the major Republican candidates in the 1st Congressional District the opportunity to express their views.
Prior to the debate, as if to foreshadow its obvious winner, Karoline Leavitt’s enthusiastic sign-waving supporters far outnumbered those of any other candidate. Meanwhile, not only were there no Matt Mowers supporters waving signs before this debate, there was no Matt Mowers! The noticeable absence of one of the major candidates for the district’s congressional seat at a debate that emphasized integrity was a clear indication that Mowers is not worthy of the trust — or the votes — of CD1 Republicans.
Karoline, with her authentic message, natural eloquence, and astute grasp of the issues, showed once again why she is the best choice to defeat Chris Pappas in November. She and the other three candidates who participated in the debate all had a welcome opportunity to shine without the glaring light of Mowers supposed “frontrunner” status, which has been superficially fueled by the biased mainstream media, RINO endorsers, and name recognition gained from his failed 2020 campaign.
Voters are thirsting for integrity, but Mowers’ absence from the Government Integrity Project’s debate strongly suggests that he does not value this virtue as much as Karoline Leavitt and his other opponents do.