To the Editor: We have the right to express value judgments in our personal purchasing and investment decisions. Funds that are ours by virtue of being part of our state’s budget also ought to be spent and invested according to our values. Our governor likes to stamp his own political values upon how state funds are used.
A while ago, Gov. Chris Sununu forbade state funds being invested in accounts that consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values. I guess he’s got a problem with “woke.” Just to be sure, the governor now finds it necessary to make clear that concern over the treatment of Palestinians by Israel is a social value that has no place in state business dealings. The Union Leader reported Friday that Sununu signed an executive order prohibiting state contracts or investments involving companies that boycott Israel or its trade partners. If any business entity looks askance at the 75-year history of the apartheid policies of Israel against Palestinians, and chooses not to do business there, they are now disqualified from doing business with the state of New Hampshire.
At the next opportunity, voters can express our values in our choice of a new governor.
To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together. The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…
To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardles…