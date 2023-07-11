Investing in our values

To the Editor: We have the right to express value judgments in our personal purchasing and investment decisions. Funds that are ours by virtue of being part of our state’s budget also ought to be spent and invested according to our values. Our governor likes to stamp his own political values upon how state funds are used.

Friday, July 07, 2023
Thursday, July 06, 2023

Letter: Smoke you're seeing is climate change

To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together.  The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Monday, July 03, 2023
Sunday, July 02, 2023

Letter: Ending Roe and affirmative action are a good start

To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardles…