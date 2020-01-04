To the Editor: I’ve owned 4WD Jeeps or trucks for over 50 years. Every year I observe the same familiar scene: a 4WD vehicle in a collision on snow/ice covered roads or off the road in a ditch.
Even worse yet, on snow-covered I-93, several 4WD or AWD vehicles passing my 4WD Chevy 1/2-ton at 75 mph as if the road was bare or dry.
These operators are irresponsible or stupid or both, as they have yet to learn once the brakes are engaged while on ice or hard-packed snow a 4WD or AWD vehicle will lose traction as quickly and skid just as far as a 2WD.
An expert driver may do marginally better (control) by judicious use of alternating brake and throttle.
Car manufacturers do not help as they routinely demonstrate on TV commercials their brand new SUV 4WD busting through the snow drifts at 60 mph.
And if you think the idiot behind the wheel is a male 18-50, “think again.”
No, it’s mom with the kids, going shopping.
ERNEST BENWAY
Derry