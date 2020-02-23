Is Feltes serious?
To the Editor: State senator and gubernatorial-wannabe Dan Feltes can’t be serious. He has been fighting against the historic $46 million charter school grant obtained by Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, and even recently proposed denying state adequacy funds for students that enroll in new public charter schools.
These radical positions taken by Sen. Feltes speak to how obstructionist he seeks to be. He doesn’t actually want to advocate for children receiving an education, he wants to advocate for his teacher union allies and the continued dominance of government-run schools.
School choice gives students and their families the opportunity to succeed and thrive in a learning environment that works for them. Dan Feltes is opposed to school choice. Dan Feltes doesn’t want your child to have an education that works best for them, just an education that works best for the system.
Senator Feltes wants to be governor, and I expect he’d undo a lot of the great work Gov. Chris Sununu has done to expand school choice in New Hampshire. Students of the Granite State simply can’t afford to take that risk – we need to re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu to fight to expand opportunity.
Glenn Gray
Londonderry
