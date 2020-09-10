Is Pan Am sale good for New Hampshire?
To the Editor: There is a lot of quality speculation that the proposed sale of Pan Am Railways will be good for New Hampshire and I’m questioning this.
It’s hard to envision the history of New Hampshire without rail. The Pan Am Railways predecessor railroads of the Boston & Maine and Maine Central built the Granite State, supporting the entire state economy from gilded era tourism, to the textile mills, to the products created by trees. New Hampshire is a state because of these railroads.
It is important to understand and commemorate state history until it gets in the way of the future, which it is now doing.
New Hampshire, like the rest of the New England, moved on from railroad transportation and the examples are many. Interstate 93 now clearly accommodates the tourism economy and the continuing refusal of the legislature to spend capital on regional economic development has resulted in New Hampshire losing all of its industrial base, the mills are all closed.
Pan Am Railways is itself a railroad merger product created largely from the Staggers Deregulation Act of 1980. It still controls most of the rail gateways into New Hampshire and what scant freight traffic is left, including service to the badly-maintained 400-plus miles of rail lines it now owns but does nothing with.
I’m confident if Pan Am Railways is in fact sold the new owners will see economic reality and not invest any time in New Hampshire. Why should they?
STEVEN J. CONNOLLY
Bethlehem