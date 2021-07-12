To the Editor: Apparently it is if you are a Democrat. I’ve asked all three of our female representatives to Congress why they haven’t spoken out on the nine allegations of sexual misconduct against Andrew Cuomo, especially since they were all over a women’s recollection of something that may have happened back in high school with Brett Kavanaugh.
“Oh, we need a full accounting and a complete investigation,” they say.
Silence is compliance, so I’ll guess they are OK with sexually assaulting women so long as you're a Democrat. I’m not, I’ve written to each of them twice. Silence. If you are OK with sexually assaulting women then remain silent. If it’s not OK with you, then let them know about it. Speak up.
JOHN WATKINS
Hudson