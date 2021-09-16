The language of bullies

To the Editor: Let’s start with a legitimate grievance: “I have a right to not wear my mask.”

Next, we’ll add volume and anger: “I won’t wear a mask, and you can’t make me.”

Now add the threat: “MY RIGHTS are more important than YOUR SAFETY!”

Finally, turn this into childish language: “I don’ WANNA’. You can’t MAKE ME. I HATE YOU! I DON’T CARE IF YOU DIE!”

See where we’ve gotten? It is the language of bullies; a toddler’s tantrum. Prove me wrong.

SCOTT LOUNSBURY

Wolfeboro

