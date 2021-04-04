Is this where America really wants to go?
To the Editor: With the crisis going on on our southern border, and it is a mess, I have not been able to find anything on this problem. Why is that? Has the Union Leader found it necessary to continue with the endorsement it gave to Joe Biden prior to the election?
This country is now in total disarray and not one word from your editors about what is really going on. There are thousands of people out of work because of the Keystone pipeline closing for no good reason. It looks like only about 10 percent of the $1.8 trillion will go to the people in the form of checks, where is the rest going?
It may not be long before America has to worry about their granddaughters having to change clothes with men in their locker rooms.
Is this where America really wants to go?
ROBERT NEVEUX
Goffstown