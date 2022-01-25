Letter: Isn't Trump ineligible? Jan 25, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Isn’t Trump ineligible?To the Editor: If, as Donald Trump claims, he won the 2020 presidential election, doesn’t that mean he is ineligible to run for president in 2024?WILLIAM PATONNewport Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Sunday, January 23, 2022 Letter: Misguided loyalty bill Misguided loyalty bill Letter: Trump reigns supreme atop 'Republicon' party Letter: What's more important than constituent service? Hassan snubbed inquiry Friday, January 21, 2022 Letter: Vaccine opposition isn’t based on petty politics Letter: Volunteers can help kids at risk for abuse Volunteers can help kids who are at risk for abuse Thursday, January 20, 2022 Letter: A nation of sore losers Letter: Don't let out-of-state letters stop bill to protect hares Letter: Ivermectin story illustrates what's wrong Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Letter: Automated vote counting not automated voting Letter: Succeed at secession and NH loses liberty Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Ivermectin story illustrates what's wrong Letter: Succeed at secession and NH loses liberty Letter: Vaccine opposition isn’t based on petty politics Letter: Abortion ban contrary to limited government ideal Letter: What's more important than constituent service? Letter: A nation of sore losers Letter: Don't let out-of-state letters stop bill to protect hares Letter: Volunteers can help kids at risk for abuse Letter: Waiting for the train Letter: Be aware of what MLK Day represents Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, January 23, 2022 Patrick Hynes: Mowers is selling conservatism with a smile Patrick J. Buchanan: By the numbers, a failing president Friday, January 21, 2022 John Stossel: Evil Florida Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Biden should declare NATO membership closed Garrison Keillor: My mother told me and now I'll tell you Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT