It doesn’t make you any less of a man to ask for help
To the Editor: Men’s mental health is important to me. In this crazy time of COVID, a stressful presidential election, and the holidays coming up, I hope that everyone is taking care of their mental health. I worry, though. Men aren’t likely to reach out to get help even though they suffer from mental health issues about as much as women do.
As a young boy, I was told not to cry, not to ask others for help, and instead pull myself up. I’m writing to you today in hopes that other men, if they haven’t already, realize it is OK to talk about how you feel and it’s OK to ask for help.
The world is a crazy place right now, you don’t have to be alone. Reach out, to a friend, family, loved one or a professional if you feel like you need someone to talk to. It doesn’t make you any less of a man.
DUSTIN BOUSQUIN
Plymouth