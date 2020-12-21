Expect more for your taxes
To the Editor: I would bet that the vast majority of responsible parents who give their children an allowance (or some other reward) — including Democrat parents — expect something in return. What that expectation is depends on the age and capability of the child.
It might start very young with being responsible for picking up their toys after they are done playing with them, and work up to more difficult and responsible chores as age and ability increase.
Why do parents do this? To teach their children responsibility, to teach them the value of contributing to the welfare of the whole, to teach them the value of work, to teach them the value of money, and that nothing is really ever free.
So why is it that Democrat parents — and Democrats in general — always want to give people free stuff? Paying off student loans, free college, free health insurance, and many more things. And, worse, why do they want to do this knowing that doing it is so bad for personal growth that they won’t even give their own children free stuff?
Giving free stuff doesn’t build responsibility. It doesn’t teach responsibility to contribute, the value of work, or the value of money.
The only thing giving free stuff accomplishes — in those receiving it — is to increase the desire and expectation for more free stuff! Or do Democrats do it to buy votes?
VAUGHN ROY
Berlin