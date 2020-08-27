It’s time to let life get back to normal
To the Editor: In response to the article that Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess was right to keep city swimming pools closed this summer, I would say that he is completely wrong. There is no proof that keeping the pools closed would prevent the spread of COVID. Probably plenty of proof though that this has caused a hardship for the city’s youth by being denied a great and cool form of recreation during a long hot summer.
If the mayor wants to roam around his backyard wearing his mask on 90-degree days, he is welcome to it. He and the aldermen are not doing the rest of us any favors by trying to impose that on everyone else.
Again, there is no proof that this does any good at preventing the virus. A virus that for the most part is not deadly. In a free society, people should be given a choice. It is time that we are all allowed to get on with our lives. It is not the government’s job to guarantee anyone that they will never get sick. They never could and never will.
DONALD SCOTT
Wellman Avenue, Nashua