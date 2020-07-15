Itse demeans DCYF work
To the Editor: As chair of the House Children and Family Law Committee, I was horrified by Dan Itse’s op-ed, which is unproductive in addressing the work of DCYF and of the New Hampshire family court system.
Itse’s misrepresentation of DCYF case workers and our court system is completely offensive. He wrongfully accuses judges and social workers of unethical behavior, claiming that they allow abusive parents to keep their children as long as they “pay the therapists we choose.” I have never encountered evidence of this claim in the seven years that I have served on the Children and Family Law Committee. Itse’s words are outrageously offensive to those who devote their lives to protecting children from situations of neglect and abuse.
Itse blames Democrats for trying to “lower the bar” in the abuse and neglect statute to prioritize the best interest of the child in custody decisions. While Democrats support prioritizing the best interest of the child, the sponsors of this legislation were five Republican lawmakers, including the top Republican on the House Children and Family Law Committee. Prior to House Republicans adopting obstruction as their legislative strategy, 36 members of the GOP were in support, which gave the bill veto-proof support.
This past term, I was honored to serve with committee members who put partisanship aside to concentrate on New Hampshire’s children and families. It is upsetting to see this work so unjustifiably discredited to the public.
New Hampshire parents and children deserve respect and HB 1162 needs the governor’s signature!
PAT LONG
Hollis Street, Manchester