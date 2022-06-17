To the Editor: The Union Leader’s editorial “Capitol thoughts” on Sunday, June 12, 2022, defies logic.
Like the January 6 Committee, it was a partisan piece of unsubstantiated hearsay with not a trickle of evidence. How can you have testimony based on edited cherry-picked video of so-called “witnesses” and opinionated statements made by partisan committee members? Where is the defense?
Like the committee, the writer based their opinion on what they chose to see and they chose not to show both sides. This committee is not bipartisan. The two centrist Republicans, Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) are both anti-Trump and were picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sit on the committee because they are in lockstep with Democrats.
It is interesting to note that Rep. Kinzinger has chosen not to run for reelection. Did he see the writing on the wall? Rep. Cheney is currently 30% down in the Wyoming primary against her Donald Trump-endorsed challenger, Harriet Hagerman, and political predictions show a further decline for Cheney. It appears the people in Wyoming are marking well Cheney’s words.
This is not a hearing. This is a show trial and a sham. Committee members have already determined guilt. There are no defense presentations, only prosecutorial. This committee is nothing more than Democrat retribution. Even Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sees the futility by declaring yesterday that no criminal referrals will be made on Trump or anyone. Their “evidence” cannot be backed up in a court of law. It’s all falling apart.