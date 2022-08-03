Jan. 6th attack on our nation wasn’t random

To the Editor: The January 6th attack on our nation wasn’t a random act by a handful of sore losers, but a premeditated and organized insurrection. Thanks to the hearings, there’s overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump and his allies were at the helm.

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Monday, August 01, 2022

Letter: What NH advantage are rapacious electric rates?

To the Editor:  Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass  came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …

Sunday, July 31, 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022