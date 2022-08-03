To the Editor: The January 6th attack on our nation wasn’t a random act by a handful of sore losers, but a premeditated and organized insurrection. Thanks to the hearings, there’s overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump and his allies were at the helm.
We heard from former members of the Trump administration and Republican state officials about how Trump illegally pressured the vice president, the Department of Justice, and state legislatures to overturn an election he knew he lost. And when it didn’t work, he summoned an armed mob to the Capitol Building in a violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Insurrectionists haven’t gone anywhere. More than 100 of them have already won their primaries. It’s up to us to vote to make sure they don’t win this fall.
If these dangerous candidates win their elections, we could have election deniers in key seats of power, like secretary of state and county clerk, ready to overturn whatever results they don’t like.
Our democracy is at stake. If we want to hold onto our freedom to vote, to have our votes decide elections, and to rely on elections to keep our leaders in check, then we have to cast ballots during the midterms this year on November 8th.
To the Editor: Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …