Shaheen remains silent; support Corky Messner
To the Editor: The violence in many of our cities — Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago and Baltimore — continues.
Communist and socialist anarchists are breaking windows, smashing statues, and looting. Silent Jeanne Shaheen does not condemn these violent criminals.
New Hampshire needs a senator who is not afraid to offend these communist and socialist looters. We need a senator who understands we want lower rather than higher taxes. We want a senator who fully supports the Second Amendment and law and order.
New Hampshire needs a senator who opposes packing the U.S. Supreme Court or undoing the Electoral College, which would diminish the importance of New Hampshire and leave power in the hands of the most five populous states.
The Republican Corky Messner is that senator.
As of Oct. 1, 2020, registered voters were as follows: 38% independents, 32% Democrats and 30% Republican. If only 55% of voters registered as independent would cast their vote for a candidate that wants lower taxes, more private sector employment and law order. That candidate is Corky Messner.
DAVID SCOTT
Dover