Horn must come clean about what she knew
To the Editor: After suffering through years of her anti-Trump diatribes it seems Jennifer Horn, as a founding member of the Lincoln Project, should have spent her time policing her own organization. There have been accusations of sexual predation, slush funds, dark money, secret accounts.
Reportedly, tens of millions in donations may be missing and it looks as if this is only scratching the surface. The story was, the Lincoln Project was a group of “conservative” operatives banding together to save America from Donald Trump. But it seems the real story is it was a group of failed political operatives with no true guiding principles except the almighty dollar, banded together to fleece millions in donations from their “useful idiot” donors to line their own pockets.
Horn may be totally innocent, but it is time for her to come forward and tell us what she knows and when did she know it, including a full audit of her financial records and accounting of any payments she received from the Lincoln Project or its donors.
The Lincoln Project claimed its mission was to save conservatism from Donald Trump. But, it seems their true mission was to prevent Donald Trump from draining the swamp, and it seems Horn and her partners at the Lincoln Project are neck deep in it. Now we will see if the Union Leader is as zealous in its pursuit of the truth involving Horn and the Lincoln Project as they were of Donald Trump.
BRIAN BAILEY
Laconia