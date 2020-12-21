Jennifer Horn’s decision to exit the GOP wasn’t surprising
To the Editor: Jennifer Horn’s decision to resign her membership in the Republican Party and switch to being an independent certainly seems to be a decision born of holding a moral ground against the deterioration and destruction of what once was a “grand old party.”
I find her decision, made despite her years of leadership and service in the party, to be admirable, but it is not one that shocks me. My father was a staunch Republican for almost all of his life, supporting Republican candidates and eventually serving as a New Hampshire state representative. He went on to hold several positions in state government, including Chief of Staff for the Speaker of the House, as well as working in Legislative Services. And yet, after nearly a lifetime of political service, my father left the Republican Party and became a Libertarian. He could no longer support the party that had jettisoned the ideals he grew up in and so strongly identified with.
My dad died before Donald Trump’s election and the insidious attempts to dismantle our democracy, but I know he, like Ms. Horn, would have been deeply sickened by what the GOP has become. Ultimately, both of them knew when the time had come to make a hard moral choice. They did what had to be done.
MARCIA AMIDON LUSTED
Hancock