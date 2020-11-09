Joe knows and will act
To the Editor: Six years ago we were confronted with a life-changing experience both unfathomable and devastatingly permanent. We lost our beautiful daughter to a heroin/fentanyl overdose. This terminal grief eventually turned positive through our nonprofit Angels of Addictions, which creates bright, colorful, smiling portraits of souls lost to this insidious disease. Families from across New Hampshire and the country will have a lasting image of their loved one that will endure and help with their grief.
Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to combat this opioid crisis will also endure, because it is an intelligent approach. He views addiction as a community issue that includes prevention, education, recovery, support, mental health awareness, legal reform, and connection. Just as we have become strong through our loss, Joe has become “Biden Strong.” He knows our pain and anguish. He has walked in our shoes. He empathizes and truly understands. Where is the outrage? Joe knows and will take action!
ANNE MARIE AND JAMES ZANFAGNA
Plaistow