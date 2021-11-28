To the Editor: The anti-vax forces have co-opted a pro-reproductive rights slogan from the early 1970s: “My Body; My Choice.” I would like to co-opt a slightly older slogan from the 1960s: “The Silent Majority.” The vast majority of Granite Staters understand just how serious the COVID-19 is and they have been quietly taking every safety precaution needed to fight the pandemic, including the vaccines. I am proud to be a member of this majority.
I attended several vaccine-related hearings at the State House in November (while wearing a face mask, even though I am fully vaccinated.) I felt outnumbered every time: my Republican legislative colleagues are mostly “anti-vaxxers” and there is a cadre of 100 or so citizens who show up for every meeting to express their opposition very loudly, which they have a right to do. But they are vastly outnumbered by those who are quietly getting vaccinated and moving on with their “new normal” lives.
The ugliest recent anti-vax incident in New Hampshire happened at the Currier museum on Veterans Day, when a few protestors showed up and one man turned on the floodlights on his Jeep and did “doughnuts” in the museum’s parking lot. (His reckless conduct is not protected by the First Amendment.) Those protestors were vastly outnumbered by the crowd which showed up: over 400 people were vaccinated that night at the museum. Similar crowds are gathering all over the state to get the vaccine.