To the Editor: I hope Bow residents will join me in voting to re-elect Harry Judd as selectman on March 10.
I have known Harry for more than 25 years, and I have watched as he has volunteered countless hours and has worked selflessly and effectively to promote the town and protect Bow’s taxpayers. More than almost anyone I know, he truly believes in giving back to our community, and we have been particularly fortunate that he has been willing to use his considerable business experience and legal skills to help the town.
To the Editor: Being a mom, teacher, and taxpayer in this town I feel as though I have a very unique perspective on the current problems with the Sunapee School facilities.
What ‘s a sanctuary city?
Telling cities to obey isn’t conservative
To the Editor: In November, a state Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35 percent of alteration of terrain (AoT) permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services (DES). These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth moving …
To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…
Protect women’s sports from gender confusion
Butler for Atkinson Budget Committee
Terrible price paid for costly insulin
NH needs stricter auto emissions standard
To the Editor: On February 28th there was an editorial cartoon by Gary Varvel showing the Wall Street Bull with a face mask on, looking afraid while Bernie Sanders is supposedly trying to cut it up.
To the Editor: A seat belt law is a good idea and we're last in the country to do so. Now, how about mandatory vehicle insurance?
To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.
To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.