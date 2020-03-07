To the Editor: I hope Bow residents will join me in voting to re-elect Harry Judd as selectman on March 10.

I have known Harry for more than 25 years, and I have watched as he has volunteered countless hours and has worked selflessly and effectively to promote the town and protect Bow’s taxpayers. More than almost anyone I know, he truly believes in giving back to our community, and we have been particularly fortunate that he has been willing to use his considerable business experience and legal skills to help the town.

Don Burns

Bow

Saturday, March 07, 2020
Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bring back the Saturday print edition

To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…

Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Shaheen stands up for abortion access

  • Updated

To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mourning Massachusetts

  • Updated

To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.

Sunday, March 01, 2020