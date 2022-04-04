Just say no to using more provisional ballots here
To the Editor: It is hard for me to understand why we have to fight so hard for American citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Free and fair elections are the hallmark of the democracy America is supposed to represent.
But bad actors in the State House are working hard to create needless barriers to voting. Why? The Big Lie of election fraud. They admit it.
Senate Bill 418 says that a provisional ballot with a tracking number must be given to anyone who registers on election day or to registered voters who forget their photo ID. Those voters are required to make another trip to town hall within 10 days to confirm their identity or their ballot will be discarded.
SB 418 overburdens voters exercising their constitutional right to cast a secret ballot. The complicated paperwork (and extra time) will deter some Granite Staters from voting altogether.
Currently, voters sign an affidavit swearing to their identity (under penalty of law) before voting. The New Hampshire Secretary of State follows up with them. For much of my life, picture IDs were never even required. Even Governor Chris Sununu brags that our elections are fair, accessible, and well-run.
Anyone who believes in free and fair elections should find SB 418 a threat to those very ideals and a backdoor way to discard legally-cast ballots. Please join me in emailing or calling the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee to oppose SB 418.