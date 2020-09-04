Just the facts please, not anti-Trump bias
To the Editor: I have to say that Kathleen Souza’s letter of Sept. 3rd is right on the nose. Bad enough the Concord Monitor is so liberal and biased that it is unreadable to me, but now I’m finding the Union Leader is slowly slipping in that direction too.
All media has a responsibility to tell the news without prejudice or bias and truthfully with the facts and not the writer’s personal opinion. I’ve seen articles in your paper that the writer very subliminally puts in his two cents with a jab at Donald Trump when it was uncalled for or unnecessary.
I know I will be one of the many who do not subscribe any longer to a paper that is just going to go along with the nonsense that is infiltrating our newspapers and media.
I believe newspapers should be politically neutral and be fair to both sides. A lot of people are getting tired of the meanness and out-and-out vicious attacks on anyone that the mobs don’t like.
Just give us the information so we can decide for ourselves who we support without inflicting us with all this hatred and issues that have little importance and is just hearsay and rumor.
CAROL BELL
Hopkinton