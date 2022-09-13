Justice and equality aren’t un-American

To the Editor: As a Christian and a retired military officer, I fear for American democracy. Our nation was founded on principals of equality and justice for all citizens. It has taken us more than 240 years to move closer to those aspirations in recognizing who is a voting citizen and who gets justice.

